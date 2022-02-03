Support Local Businesses
Louisville Metro leaders prepare for winter storm

In Louisville, the city plans to be in level two alert status- meaning leaders will be in the emergency operations center to monitor the storm while it happens.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear has issued a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm.

In Louisville, the city plans to be in level two alert status, meaning leaders will be in the emergency operations center to monitor the storm while it happens.

“I like ice for information and margaritas, not for ice storms,” John Gordon from the National Weather Service said. “They’re not good.”

Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said trucks would normally have roads treated with salt and brine in the days leading up to the storm, but the rain on Wednesday would have washed it away.

Crews are predicting a window between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday to do what they can.

“All of our people are going to be working 12-hour shifts, so we just would appreciate, in light of that, that people slow down, hopefully stay off the roads, so they give us an opportunity to do a job that we want to do for all of you,” Burns said.

That ice is also expected to freeze to power lines.

Natasha Collins from LG&E said trucks are fueled up and ready to restore power when lines go down. They’ve even partnered with other companies throughout the region who can help.

“If we end up in a major restoration situation, then we’re able to get the assistance that we need and make that request and have them come here to assist within our system,” Collins said.

Meanwhile, kids will be learning from home. JCPS will be in NTI on Thursday. The district said a decision about Friday will be made the day before.

They’ll also consider any power outages that would affect internet access to determine if NTI is even an option.

LMPD has said they’re only responding in injury accidents or crashes that block roadways. If you do get into a wreck with no injuries, they’re telling people to take photos, exchange information with the other person, then go to LMPD’s website and report it online.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

