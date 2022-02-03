Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Man shot on I-264 near Cane Run Road sent to hospital

Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-264 East on Wednesday night.
Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-264 East on Wednesday night.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-264 East on Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to I-264 East near the Cane Run Road exit on reports of a shooting, Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed.

Police found a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the leg. The victim was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Allen said there is no suspect information. Shively PD is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Ice and snow arrives Thursday

Latest News

Power outages disrupted service to stoplights in Louisville.
What to do in case of power outages due to winter storms
People at the ValuMarket in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road were stocking up on groceries...
Before the storm, a flurry of shopping as people stock up
Some groundhogs like to play the role of meteorologist; not Major.
Louisville’s favorite groundhog spreads groundhog day cheer
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court