Man shot on I-264 near Cane Run Road sent to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-264 East on Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to I-264 East near the Cane Run Road exit on reports of a shooting, Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed.

Police found a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the leg. The victim was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Allen said there is no suspect information. Shively PD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.