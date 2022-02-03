Support Local Businesses
Mintz, Brooks lead Cats to 77-70 win over Vanderbilt

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Davion Mintz matched his career-high with 21 points and Keion Brooks scored 20 as #5 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

It was the Cats 12th straight win over the Commodores.

Scottie Pippen, Jr led Vandy with 33 points.

There were 44 fouls called in the game.

“It was a really physical game,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “The screens were, you were getting leveled. We did some good stuff offensively in the first half, and like, we miss a bunch of, some wide open stuff.”

A Kellen Grady three-pointer gave the Cats a 38-22 lead with 2:02 left it the first half. Pippen cut the deficit to 41-31 with a three just before the first half buzzer.

Jordan Wright got Vandy within 44-43 with a jumper with 15:54 left. Mintz answered with a three and hit two free throws to cap an 8-0 Cats run.

Grady finished with 12 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Kentucky improves to 18-4, 7-2 in the SEC. Vanderbilt fall to 11-10, 3-6.

The Cats visit Alabama 14-8, 4-5 on Saturday at 8 p.m.

