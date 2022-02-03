Support Local Businesses
Officials provide early winter weather accident reports in Louisville

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is facing a powerful winter storm throughout the day on Thursday, causing hazardous road conditions.

MetroSafe dispatchers said as of Thursday afternoon, there are multiple reports of traffic accidents and reports of wires down.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there have been seven injury accidents, seven non-injury accidents, and reports of two wires down in the Metro.

Dispatchers working along with Louisville Metro EMS will continue to update the numbers throughout Thursday evening.

The latest updates in Thursday’s forecast can be found on the WAVE Weather page or by downloading the WAVE Weather app.

