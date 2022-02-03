Some UPS operations suspended due to winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Operations at UPS are being hampered by Thursday’s winter storm.

Due to the possibility of major ice accumulation at UPS Worldport in Louisville, the company stopped some operations to ensure that its employees who could not safely make it in did not have to worry about going to work.

“At UPS, the only thing that comes before service is safety,” Jim Mayer with UPS said in a statement. “We have implemented alternate operations plans and will resume full operations as soon as possible.”

Mayer went on to say that all UPS employees should contact their supervisors to ask about scheduling and before reporting to work.

UPS customers can track their shipments online at UPS.com.

