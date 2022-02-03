Support Local Businesses
What to do in case of power outages due to winter storms

Power outages disrupted service to stoplights in Louisville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of Thursday’s winter storms, several organizations are offering tips to help prepare for potential power outages.

Louisville Gas & Electric created a list of things to prepare for in case power outages do occur:

  • Check with your doctor about medications that require refrigeration and keep a cooler handy for them.
  • Keep flashlights and a battery-operated radio handy, as well as additional batteries to keep them running.
  • Make sure to pick up foods that don’t need electricity to prepare and set aside some water.
  • If you have a portable generator, use it in a well-ventilated area or keep it outdoors.
  • If you happen to be on the roads and a power line falls on your car, do not get out. Call for help.

Customers who lose power can report it to LG&E through their mobile app. Outages can also be reported through customers’ online account, by phone at (502) 589-1444 or 1 (800) 331-7370, or texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).

The Centers for Disease Control is also recommending to keep an eye on your refrigerator and freezer, as foods may have a chance to spoil.

If a power outage occurs, keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed as much as possible. Food can remain cold for up to 4 hours in a refrigerator, 24 hours in a half-full freezer, and 48 hours in a full freezer.

CDC also recommends to have frozen water, gel packs, and a cooler to put food in if needed.

Food should never be tasted to determine if it is safe to eat. Perishable foods will need to be thrown out after 4 hours without power or a cold source, such as dry ice.

More information on freezer and food safety during power outages can visit the CDC’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

