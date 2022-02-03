What to do in case of power outages due to winter storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of Thursday’s winter storms, several organizations are offering tips to help prepare for potential power outages.

Louisville Gas & Electric created a list of things to prepare for in case power outages do occur:

Check with your doctor about medications that require refrigeration and keep a cooler handy for them.

Keep flashlights and a battery-operated radio handy, as well as additional batteries to keep them running.

Make sure to pick up foods that don’t need electricity to prepare and set aside some water.

If you have a portable generator, use it in a well-ventilated area or keep it outdoors.

If you happen to be on the roads and a power line falls on your car, do not get out. Call for help.

Customers who lose power can report it to LG&E through their mobile app. Outages can also be reported through customers’ online account, by phone at (502) 589-1444 or 1 (800) 331-7370, or texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).

The Centers for Disease Control is also recommending to keep an eye on your refrigerator and freezer, as foods may have a chance to spoil.

If a power outage occurs, keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed as much as possible. Food can remain cold for up to 4 hours in a refrigerator, 24 hours in a half-full freezer, and 48 hours in a full freezer.

CDC also recommends to have frozen water, gel packs, and a cooler to put food in if needed.

Food should never be tasted to determine if it is safe to eat. Perishable foods will need to be thrown out after 4 hours without power or a cold source, such as dry ice.

More information on freezer and food safety during power outages can visit the CDC’s website.

