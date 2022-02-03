Wintry weather grounds almost every flight at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, all flights scheduled after the early morning hours were canceled on Thursday due to a powerful winter storm.

One TSA agent told WAVE News that she had never seen the airport so empty in her 18 years of working there.

While the airport itself did not close, airlines consistently grounded their flights.

Adam Rayner-Brown said he didn’t realize his flight to Dallas had been canceled until he arrived at the airport, but there was nothing he could do about it, so he just rolled with the punches.

“There’s what I can control and what I can’t,” he said. “This is out of control, so the best I can do is find the best alternative. If I can’t, then I can’t.”

He said American Airlines did reschedule his flight for a later date.

Concerns about flights should be directed to the airline, an airport spokesperson said, not SDF itself.

“The airlines are the ones making that determination whether to cancel any type of flight,” Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said, “and they also are the ones that would handle rebookings. On very rare occasions would our doors ever close for any reason.”

Airlines, according to Chaudoin, are already canceling flights for Friday. Those planning to fly out of Louisville should keep an eye on the flight status.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.