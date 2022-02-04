Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Sleet and freezing rain transition to snow tonight
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
State of Emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of winter storm
LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.
Suspects arrested in multi-county police pursuit across Ky., Ind.

Latest News

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Alabama girl
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault
First responders in Clark County rescued a driver and her two dogs after icy roads in southern...
Firefighters rescue driver, 2 dogs from rollover crash in southern Indiana