ALERT DAY: Morning snow ends; near-zero temperatures tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: All of WAVE Country until noon

VERY COLD: Areas with snow on the ground will drop into the single digits tonight; below zero is likely for Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow moves out of the region during the late morning hours, leaving behind cloudy skies. Additional accumulations with the morning snow will keep untreated roads slick. Temperatures try to rebound this afternoon into the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds clear out tonight allowing temperatures to plummet. Areas that have a significant layer of snow and ice on the ground will fall into the single digits to near zero. Below-zero wild chills are possible into tomorrow morning.

Despite sunny skies, we only climb to near 30° for a high Saturday afternoon. Roads are likely to improve Saturday afternoon thanks to the sunshine.

Anything that melts with the sunshine Saturday is likely to re-freeze Saturday night as lows bottom out in the upper single-digits and low teens.

Temperatures climb into the 40s on Sunday helping to melt much of the ice and snow across the region. We’ll see highs in the 40s for much of next week.

