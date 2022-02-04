ALERT DAY: Morning snow & slick roads

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: All of WAVE Country until 10 AM

VERY COLD: Areas with snow on the ground will drop into the single digits; below zero likely for Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of snow this morning will put down some light accumulations, keeping untreated roads still on the slick side so use caution. It will be a drier set-up for the afternoon but remaining below freezing.

With snow on the ground and clearing skies, the stage is set for a very cold night ahead. Lows into the single digits are likely.

By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll be mostly sunny but highs will stay just below freezing in the 20s and 30s. Roads will likely improve Saturday afternoon thanks to the sunshine.

Saturday night skies remain clear with cold temperatures, wind chills near the single digits.

A gradual thawing will kick in Sunday and Monday with highs back into the 40s.

