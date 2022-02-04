Ambulance overturns on I-65 in Clarksville; scene cleared

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - I-65 South in Clarksville has reopened after an ambulance overturned on Friday afternoon.

Clarksville Police worked the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. near the ramp to I-265 at mile marker 5.6.

Indiana State Police confirmed troopers helped with traffic as the scene cleared.

Around 5 p.m., the Indiana Department of Traffic confirmed all lanes of I-65 South have been reopened.

No other details were provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

