Ambulance overturns on I-65 in Clarksville; scene cleared

Clarksville Police is working a traffic accident on I-65 on Friday afternoon involving an overturned ambulance.
Clarksville Police is working a traffic accident on I-65 on Friday afternoon involving an overturned ambulance.(INDOT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - I-65 South in Clarksville has reopened after an ambulance overturned on Friday afternoon.

Clarksville Police worked the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. near the ramp to I-265 at mile marker 5.6.

Indiana State Police confirmed troopers helped with traffic as the scene cleared.

Around 5 p.m., the Indiana Department of Traffic confirmed all lanes of I-65 South have been reopened.

No other details were provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

