Ambulance overturns on I-65 in Clarksville; scene cleared
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - I-65 South in Clarksville has reopened after an ambulance overturned on Friday afternoon.
Clarksville Police worked the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. near the ramp to I-265 at mile marker 5.6.
Indiana State Police confirmed troopers helped with traffic as the scene cleared.
Around 5 p.m., the Indiana Department of Traffic confirmed all lanes of I-65 South have been reopened.
No other details were provided at this time.
