Firefighters rescue driver, 2 dogs from rollover crash in southern Indiana

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WAVE) - First responders in Clark County rescued a driver and her two dogs after icy roads in southern Indiana caused her car to overturn.

The Monroe Township Fire District posted pictures of the accident on their social media page on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Road 160 just past Forestry Road.

Investigation revealed the driver lost control of her vehicle and drove off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn into a ditch and trapping the driver.

Firefighters were able to crawl through the ditch underneath the vehicle to gain access to the woman through the car’s windshield. She and her two dogs were then pulled to safety.

Officials warned as winter weather continues in southern Indiana, drivers are asked to use extreme caution if they need to travel.

