FORECAST: Cold temperatures and increasing sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny, clear, and cold

Icy patches this morning

Temperatures warm to above freezing tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold start we’ll at least see the sunshine. Highs will struggle and should only reach near 30 degrees for a high. Mainly clear Saturday night into early Sunday with teens expected for overnight lows. Once again, watch for a few slick spots with any residual water expected to freeze.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will help to chip and melt away any left over snow or ice across WAVE Country. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s with increasing clouds late. Clouds thicken overnight Sunday with overnight lows falling into the low 20s.

Temperatures climb into the 40s on Sunday helping to melt much of the ice and snow across the region. We’ll see highs in the 40s for much of next week.

