Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold temperatures and increasing sunshine

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, clear, and cold
  • Icy patches this morning
  • Temperatures warm to above freezing tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold start we’ll at least see the sunshine. Highs will struggle and should only reach near 30 degrees for a high. Mainly clear Saturday night into early Sunday with teens expected for overnight lows. Once again, watch for a few slick spots with any residual water expected to freeze.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will help to chip and melt away any left over snow or ice across WAVE Country. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s with increasing clouds late. Clouds thicken overnight Sunday with overnight lows falling into the low 20s.

Temperatures climb into the 40s on Sunday helping to melt much of the ice and snow across the region. We’ll see highs in the 40s for much of next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Spencer Co. Sheriff: Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Taylorsville
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning February 5th, 2022
Seymour, in Jackson County, seemed to catch the worst of it with ice, sleet, snow and lots of...
Winter Weather Team Coverage - Travel problems in Southern Indiana
Heavy rain turned into less than an inch of snow.
‘We dodged a bullet,’ says Hardin Co. officials about ice storm
The winter weather brought travel at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to a...
Winter Weather Team Coverage - Flight updates in Louisville
Phylicia Ashley was in Seymour to see how they've been handling the winter weather.
Winter Weather Team Coverage: Snow in Seymour