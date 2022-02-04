FORECAST: Refreeze Overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Black ice develops on roads overnight

Another frigid night

Warmer tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect another frigid night ahead with mainly clear skies and lows dropping to the teens.

Any moisture on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze overnight.

The sunshine returns on Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 40s. Much of the snow will melt during the afternoon.

Clouds move in Sunday night keeping overnight lows a bit higher, but still cold, in the 20s.

Clouds stick around on Monday with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The mid-week looks calm with a chance of precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

Enjoy the Super Bowl on WAVE & NBC.

We expect calm weather as we look ahead to Super Bowl Sunday and the start of that week with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.