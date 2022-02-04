Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Refreeze Overnight

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Black ice develops on roads overnight
  • Another frigid night
  • Warmer tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect another frigid night ahead with mainly clear skies and lows dropping to the teens.

Any moisture on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze overnight.

The sunshine returns on Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 40s. Much of the snow will melt during the afternoon.

Clouds move in Sunday night keeping overnight lows a bit higher, but still cold, in the 20s.

Clouds stick around on Monday with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The mid-week looks calm with a chance of precipitation Thursday night into Friday.

Enjoy the Super Bowl on WAVE & NBC.

We expect calm weather as we look ahead to Super Bowl Sunday and the start of that week with highs in the 40s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

