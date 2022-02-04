Support Local Businesses
Homicide victim from Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Taylor Berry...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday afternoon has been released.

Timothy Wayne Frazer, 40, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue on reports of a person who was found dead in the back of the residence, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating Frazer’s death. No arrests have been made in the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
