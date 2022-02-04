Homicide victim from Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday afternoon has been released.

Timothy Wayne Frazer, 40, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue on reports of a person who was found dead in the back of the residence, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating Frazer’s death. No arrests have been made in the case.

