Jeffersonville man charged with murder of man at Okolona hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a man at an Okolona neighborhood hotel last January.

Darrell Cowherd, 32, from Jeffersonville, has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in relation to the death of Dominique Fels at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road.

According to court documents, Cowherd and Fels were both guests at a birthday party taking place at the hotel.

Fels noticed two guests, a man and a woman, who were arguing in front of room 115. A witness told Fels not to intervene and attempted to pull him back into the room, but was unsuccessful, court documents state.

Later, the witness told police they heard glass shatter and several gunshots. The witness later saw Fels on the ground bleeding.

Police later reviewed security cam footage with the witness. The witness was able to identify Cowherd, who was left-handed, shoot the victim while holding the gun in his left hand.

Footage showed Cowherd entering a vehicle in the parking lot while still holding the gun in his left hand.

Police said Cowherd is a convicted felon out of Indiana and is prohibited from owning firearms.

Cowherd is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.

