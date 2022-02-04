LFD: Structure fire in Clifton neighborhood caused by space heater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews battled a two-story structure fire in the Clifton neighborhood on Thursday afternoon that displaced multiple residents.

Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 100 block of Stevenson Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Cooper said firefighters arrived within minutes to find a heavy fire coming from the two-story mixed-use building.

Four of the residents, three adults and one child, were safely removed from the building by an off-duty firefighter before crews arrived.

The two-alarm fire was brought under control in under an hour with over 60 firefighters and 12 firefighting apparatus, Louisville Fire confirmed.

No injuries to any firefighters were reported.

Initial investigation into the fire revealed it was caused by combustibles placed too close to a propane space heater.

“Home heating is the second leading cause of home fires,” Cooper said in a release. “Remember to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment and never leave space heaters unattended.”

Cooper said the building was heavily damaged and Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting displaced occupants.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.