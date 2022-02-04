LMPD: Homicide investigation underway in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue on reports of a person who was found dead in the back of the residence around 3:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police confirmed finding the body at the residence. No other details were provided on the incident.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation to determine the cause of death.

