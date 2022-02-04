Man shot in Shawnee overnight; Domestic Violence Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was treated for his injuries and taken to the hospital following a shooting reported late Thursday night in Shawnee, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers were sent to South 38th Street shortly before midnight, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, in response to a shooting report. Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds at a house in the 600 block.

Ellis said the shooting is being investigated by the Domestic Violence Unit. However, no arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not serious.

