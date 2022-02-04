Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Man shot in Shawnee overnight; Domestic Violence Unit investigating

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on Runic Way.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on Runic Way.(Pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was treated for his injuries and taken to the hospital following a shooting reported late Thursday night in Shawnee, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers were sent to South 38th Street shortly before midnight, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, in response to a shooting report. Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds at a house in the 600 block.

Ellis said the shooting is being investigated by the Domestic Violence Unit. However, no arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not serious.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Morning snow & slick roads
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court
Louisville Metro is facing a powerful winter storm throughout the day on Thursday, causing...
Officials provide early winter weather accident reports in Louisville
Packages at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Some UPS operations suspended due to winter storm

Latest News

Ice Storm 2022 Team Coverage - Jerrica Valtierra in Jeffersonville
Ice Storm 2022 Team Coverage - Jerrica Valtierra in Jeffersonville
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Morning snow & slick roads
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/4 4AM Update
WAVE News - Thursday night, February 3, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, February 3, 2022