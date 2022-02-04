New INDOT tool lets drivers check road conditions, plow routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana was hit by all aspects of the ice storm, including freezing rain, sleet, snow, and high winds.

Despite warnings to stay off the roads if possible, those who need to get somewhere in severe weather can use a new tool to check conditions in their area. The Indiana Department of Transportation launched a new website called ‘Trafficwise’ with a map on 511IN.org providing a comprehensive view of the state. Anyone can view road reports by typing in their town or street.

There is a feature that allows users to see where snow plows are as well as images taken from the plows’ dashboards.

INDOT cameras are set up on major highways and interstates and are updated regularly.

