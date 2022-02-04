Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Bitter cold tonight
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court
Louisville Metro is facing a powerful winter storm throughout the day on Thursday, causing...
Officials provide early winter weather accident reports in Louisville
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Ky. AG Cameron partners with Shelby Co. officials to locate missing 4-year-old

Latest News

Ice Storm 2022 Team Coverage - Jerrica Valtierra in Jeffersonville
Ice Storm 2022 Team Coverage - Jerrica Valtierra in Jeffersonville
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm that slugged South, Midwest brings misery to Northeast
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation