Spencer Co. Sheriff: Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Taylorsville on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near Taylorsville Lake, around 4 p.m.

The sheriff said initial investigation revealed the two died as an apparent murder-suicide.

No other details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.