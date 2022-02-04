Support Local Businesses
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide

Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near Taylorsville Lake, around 4 p.m.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is currently investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Taylorsville on Friday afternoon.

Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near Taylorsville Lake, around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff said initial investigation revealed the two died as an apparent murder-suicide. Officers found the two individuals lying on the porch of the home.

The investigation revealed the two Taylorsville victims were 51-year-old Karen Young and 55-year-old Paul Bewley.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Young was found shot and Bewley had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KSP Detectives continue the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

