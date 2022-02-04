Support Local Businesses
Van Lith scores career-high 34 as #4 Cards win 93-71 at Clemson

Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith scored a career-high 34 points as #4 UofL outscored Clemson 49-29 in the final 16 minutes.

The game was tied at 44 when Van Lith’s triple put the Cards in front for good. It started a 12-2 run.

The sophomore guard was 13-16 from the field, including 6-6 from three.

Liz Dixon added 12 points off the bench and Emily Engstler finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Kianna Smith had 8 points and 8 assists.

The win was the 20th of the season for the Cards, marking the 12th straight season that they have reached that mark.

The Cards are 20-2, 10-1 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 7-15, 1-10.

UofL will play it’s third straight road game on Sunday at Syracuse (9-11, 2-8). That one tips off at 12 pm.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

