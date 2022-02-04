Support Local Businesses
'We dodged a bullet,' says Hardin Co. officials about ice storm

After the Feb. 3 snow and ice storm, drivers were able to get around thanks to the work of road crews.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain drenched Elizabethtown during the ice storm, but the worst of the storm was further north. Many drivers pulled in and stopped for the night in Elizabethtown.

“We really dodged a bullet and we appreciate WAVE’s help getting the word out that motorists need to stay off the roads,” said Hardin County Deputy Judge Executive Daniel London.

London said the WAVE team kept people safe during this storm.

“We’ve had eight weather-related EMS calls versus 80 some previously,” London said.

He said they pulled their plow crews overnight and redeployed them Friday morning so they could work in daylight.

“Thankfully we had quite a nice surprise it’s mainly snow, I just came from western Hardin County in a salt truck and we have three quarters of an inch of snow,” said London.

Which means back to work for trucker Shanae Hale.

“We got up this morning and I just booked a load and we’re getting ready to get out of here,” said Hale.

She’s headed to New Jersey once her truck’s diesel tank is full and she picks up her new driver.

“I saw that the storm is moving up that way so we’ll be on the tail end of it following it up so I’ll feel comfortable we’ll just stay on the tail end of it,” said Hale.

She has to keep grinding. She and her boyfriend started this company less than a year ago.

“I just got my license in July he got his in April, we just got two trucks, we have trailers, and now we have a driver,” said Hale.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

