World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday with cards from around the world

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Louis Graziano is the last surviving World War II veteran to witness the German surrender, and this Sunday, he’ll celebrate his 99th birthday.

Graziano’s been cutting hair for more than 80 years, but he’s not retired yet.

“They just won’t let me,” said Graziano.

He was born in 1923, and he still works at the salon he built more than a half-century ago.

“I’ve got some old customers that want me still, but I try to get away from it,” he said.

He’s scaled things back, but he still has 4 to 5 regulars.

“Thank you very much,” said one of his clients.

When he works his way back to his office, he sees hundreds of birthday cards from across the country.

Graziano says he reads every card that is sent to him.

If you would like to send him one, they ask you to send it to his business. Louis Graziano 238 W. Hill St. Thomson, GA 30824

“All of these cards,” he said. “It’s great that they sent them to me, and I appreciate it, I appreciate it, too.”

In this country, so many people appreciate him.

“I was in the Omaha Beach Invasion on D-day. I was the third wave in there,” said Graziano.

“I was in the room there. I set that room up. I knew I was going to get ready to go home then because I was gone for three years,” he said.

For most of his life, his home has been Thomson, Ga. He loves this community, and this community loves him.

As he turns 99, he says nothing’s going to change. He’ll keep doing what he’s been doing.

