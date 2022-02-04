Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday with cards from around the world

99th birthday cards
99th birthday cards(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Louis Graziano is the last surviving World War II veteran to witness the German surrender, and this Sunday, he’ll celebrate his 99th birthday.

Graziano’s been cutting hair for more than 80 years, but he’s not retired yet.

“They just won’t let me,” said Graziano.

He was born in 1923, and he still works at the salon he built more than a half-century ago.

“I’ve got some old customers that want me still, but I try to get away from it,” he said.

He’s scaled things back, but he still has 4 to 5 regulars.

“Thank you very much,” said one of his clients.

When he works his way back to his office, he sees hundreds of birthday cards from across the country.

Graziano says he reads every card that is sent to him.

“All of these cards,” he said. “It’s great that they sent them to me, and I appreciate it, I appreciate it, too.”

In this country, so many people appreciate him.

“I was in the Omaha Beach Invasion on D-day. I was the third wave in there,” said Graziano.

MORE | John Lewis statue making stops in South Carolina

“I was in the room there. I set that room up. I knew I was going to get ready to go home then because I was gone for three years,” he said.

For most of his life, his home has been Thomson, Ga. He loves this community, and this community loves him.

As he turns 99, he says nothing’s going to change. He’ll keep doing what he’s been doing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Bitter cold tonight
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court
Louisville Metro is facing a powerful winter storm throughout the day on Thursday, causing...
Officials provide early winter weather accident reports in Louisville
Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Taylor Berry...
Homicide victim from Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

Latest News

Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois
At Norton Healthcare, arrangements were made for workers that provides them a place to stay and...
Health care workers stay overnight to care for patients in winter storm
At Norton Healthcare, arrangements were made for workers that provides them a place to stay and...
Health care workers stay overnight to care for patients in winter storm
WAVE News - Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022
Seymour, in Jackson County, seemed to catch the worst of it with ice, sleet, snow and lots of...
Winter Weather Team Coverage - Travel problems in Southern Indiana