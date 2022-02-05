12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - An off-road vehicle (ORV) accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old from Elizabeth early Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident that happened around 4 p.m. on Friday in Harrison County.

Responders were sent to an address of Highway 11 in Elizabeth after a call came in from a 13-year-old who was driving the ORV, according to the release.

The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville where they later died around 12:38 a.m. The driver was uninjured, the release said.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage operators and passengers to always wear a helmet and safety equipment when operating or riding in an ORV to prevent or reduce possible injury.

