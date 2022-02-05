Support Local Businesses
12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident

The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - An off-road vehicle (ORV) accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old from Elizabeth early Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident that happened around 4 p.m. on Friday in Harrison County.

Responders were sent to an address of Highway 11 in Elizabeth after a call came in from a 13-year-old who was driving the ORV, according to the release.

The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville where they later died around 12:38 a.m. The driver was uninjured, the release said.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage operators and passengers to always wear a helmet and safety equipment when operating or riding in an ORV to prevent or reduce possible injury.

