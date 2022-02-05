Officials investigating 2 deaths at La Grange hotel

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died at a hotel in La Grange.

Oldham County Coroner David Pendleton confirmed the deaths at the Quality Suites on East Crystal Drive on Friday evening.

Pendleton said the cause of death is pending investigation.

Oldham County Fire and the La Grange Police Department are at the scene assisting to evacuate guests and staff.

This story will be updated.

