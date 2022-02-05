UofL’s Williams is still suspended, won’t make trip to Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL co-captain Malik Williams is still suspended and will miss his second straight game on Saturday when the Cards travel to Syracuse.

The team’s leading scorer (10 ppg) and leading rebounder (8.7 rpg), also missed Tuesday nights 90-83 overtime loss to North Carolina.

“Malik won’t make the trip to Syracuse this weekend, although there are still hopes that he will, at some point rejoin the team,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said on Friday. “I won’t get into timing, but there is a meeting scheduled for Malik and I to sit down and you know hopefully we can get on the same page and clear things up, but for now Malik will not make the trip to Syracuse, so we’ll move forward without him.”

Pegues announced the indefinite suspension on his radio show on Monday night.

The Cards and Orange tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

