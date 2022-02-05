Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

UofL’s Williams is still suspended, won’t make trip to Syracuse

UofL forward Malik Williams
UofL forward Malik Williams(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL co-captain Malik Williams is still suspended and will miss his second straight game on Saturday when the Cards travel to Syracuse.

The team’s leading scorer (10 ppg) and leading rebounder (8.7 rpg), also missed Tuesday nights 90-83 overtime loss to North Carolina.

“Malik won’t make the trip to Syracuse this weekend, although there are still hopes that he will, at some point rejoin the team,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said on Friday. “I won’t get into timing, but there is a meeting scheduled for Malik and I to sit down and you know hopefully we can get on the same page and clear things up, but for now Malik will not make the trip to Syracuse, so we’ll move forward without him.”

Pegues announced the indefinite suspension on his radio show on Monday night.

The Cards and Orange tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Bitter cold tonight
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court
Louisville Metro is facing a powerful winter storm throughout the day on Thursday, causing...
Officials provide early winter weather accident reports in Louisville
Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Taylor Berry...
Homicide victim from Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

Latest News

Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ places one of largest-ever Super Bowl bets on Bengals
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Van Lith scores career-high 34 as #4 Cards win 93-71 at Clemson
Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport
Liberty beats Bellarmine 66-53 in afternoon tilt in Freedom Hall
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Mintz, Brooks lead Cats to 77-70 win over Vanderbilt