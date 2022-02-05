Support Local Businesses
USDA announces new rules for school lunches

By Maira Ansari
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - The United States Department of Agriculture released new guidelines on Friday that could affect what kids eat at school.

The updates to school nutrition standards are set to go into effect over the next two academic years.

There has been a widespread effort to make school meals healthier for kids which is important for many who may not get the nutrition they need at home.

“School certainly is a place to educate kids and get them to try things and make them more open, that’s where kids go to learn every day,” Registered Dietitian Alexis Tindall said.

Tindall said having a well-balanced diet is crucial to growth, development and to helping prevent chronic conditions.

“That could be anything from lowering blood pressure to reducing the risk of type two diabetes, cardiovascular conditions that we are also now seeing,” Tindall said.

The new standards include schools offering flavored one-percent milk in addition to other non-fat and low-fat options.

At least 80 percent of grains in school breakfasts and lunches per week must be whole-grain rich. There will be a 10 percent decrease in the weekly sodium limit for school lunches as well.

“Sodium’s going to be in more in our processed foods and snack foods and our desserts, so naturally, when we’re trying to set focuses on reducing that, that means kids are getting less processed foods and more whole foods,” Tindall said

The updates come as schools continue to struggle with disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, like supply chain issues.

That said, the USDA said schools can transition to the new standards gradually.

The USDA also said more long-term nutrition standards are expected to be established for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The last time major updates were made to school nutrition standards was in 2012.

