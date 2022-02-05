Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards

A World War II veteran receives hundreds of cards celebrating his 103rd birthday. (SOURCE: WSLS)
By Brittany Weir
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIS, Va. (WSLS) – A Virginia man is turning 103 years old, and hundreds of people across the nation are sharing in the celebration by sending the World War II veteran birthday cards.

Orland Phillips is turning an age not many expect to see.

To celebrate, Phillips’ daughter, Mary Hodge, posted on social media asking the community to send him birthday cards.

“We have done it a couple years before and had a pretty good response, but this year we decided 103 would be a really good idea to get 103 cards,” she said.

A social media post asking for cards was shared over 500 times. Those 103 cards quickly grew to over 1,000.

“I don’t know what to think about all that many cards,” Phillips said. “I have been working on reading them. I read every one of them.”

The Army veteran served as a machinist in the Second World War, on the Pacific front. A lot of his birthday cards say, “Wishing you all the best, and thank you for your service.”

“After this has happened, anytime we see anybody that is older, we will definitely send them a card,” Hodge said. “We have seen requests before and this means so much that we will definitely do that in the future.”

Phillips now has homemade cards from local second-graders

“It is a good pastime, I am glad to see them,” he said.

He receives a stack of cards each day and pays attention to where they all come from. So far, he has cards from 45 different states.

His family has a book cataloging who sent a card and from where.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Phillips said to everyone who sent him a card.

Copyright 2022 WSLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert canceled.
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Cold temperatures and increasing sunshine
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released

Latest News

Travis Reinking listens to the closing rebuttal during his trial at the Justice A. A. Birch...
Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions
Billy Reed dies at age 79, his family confirmed.
Legendary sports journalist Billy Reed dies at age 79