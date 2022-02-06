Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Hot Shooting Syracuse Hands Louisville Fifth Straight Loss

UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues
UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards scored 19 points apiece and Joe Girard III scored 15 and Syracuse dumped Louisville 92-69 on Saturday for the Orange’s third-straight win.

Louisville now has dropped five straight. Syracuse started the game shooting 9 for 10 and never trailed. Syracuse led 11-10 before going on a 14-4 run in a three-minute span and went up 25-14 with 12:37 before halftime.

The Orange distributed nine assists on 16 made baskets in 29 attempts, went 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and led 43-26 at halftime.

Syracuse proceed to outscore Louisville 26-16 over the first 9:30 of the second half and extended its lead to 69-42. The Orange finished shooting 55.2% (32 for 58) including 52.2% (12 for 23) from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 14 points and Cole Swider 11 for Syracuse (12-11, 6-6).

Reserves Jaelyn Withers scored 13 points and El Ellis and Samuell Williamson 10 apiece for Louisville. Noah Locke was the only Cardinals starter to reach double figures in scoring with 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisville still leads the all-time series 19-11 after winning the last game two years ago. Both contests scheduled for last season were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cardinals (11-12, 5-8) continue their road swing when they Notre Dame on Wednesday. Syracuse heads to Boston College for a Tuesday contest.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
FORECAST: Refreeze Overnight

Latest News

Trent Frazier leads Illini over Indiana
Huge Second Half Powers #18 Illinois Past Indiana
UofL forward Malik Williams
UofL’s Williams is still suspended, won’t make trip to Syracuse
Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ places one of largest-ever Super Bowl bets on Bengals
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Van Lith scores career-high 34 as #4 Cards win 93-71 at Clemson