Huge Second Half Powers #18 Illinois Past Indiana

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 18 Illinois needed someone other than Kofi Cockburn to produce Saturday.

Trent Frazier delivered with a nearly flawless second half.

The senior guard made all three of his shots inside the arc, went 2 of 3 from 3-point range and hit both free throws to finish with 23 points while leading the Fighting Illini to a 74-57 victory at Indiana.

“That’s why I came to this school, to play in these types of environments with the emotion and the energy,” Frazier said after Illinois produced its largest victory margin in the 50-year history of Indiana’s Assembly Hall. “It’s always fun to play these types of games, especially a victory.”

Frazier also returned this season to win a Big Ten championship and after winning their fourth straight overall — and their second straight on the Hoosiers home court — the Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2) still have the league lead.

Cockburn played a solid game. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, falling two rebounds short of his 41st career double-double to remain one short Skip Thoren’s career record which has stood since 1965.

Indiana (16-6, 7-5) was led by Race Thompson with 13 points and six rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists on a day preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the final 15 1/2 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

