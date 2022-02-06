JCPS schools return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 7
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson county Public Schools confirmed students and staff will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 7.
In-person learning will remain for the foreseeable future, according to a JCPS Facebook post.
(Story continues below)
The return comes after JCPS utilized an additional NTI day on Thursday and closed for a snow day on Friday in response to the winter storm.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.