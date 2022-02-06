Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS schools return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 7

JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson county Public Schools confirmed students and staff will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 7.

In-person learning will remain for the foreseeable future, according to a JCPS Facebook post.

(Story continues below)

The return comes after JCPS utilized an additional NTI day on Thursday and closed for a snow day on Friday in response to the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Search mission in progress
The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident
Council Member Anthony Piagentini tweets about snow plow routes and priority, claiming politics
Metro Council member suggests city’s snow plow route order is political

Latest News

Veteran’s Club goes back to Mayfield to assist in Dec. 11 storm recovery efforts
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Search mission in progress after single car crash, driver found
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, third inmate death of the year
Several potholes popped up around the city after the week's worth of ice and sleet melted off...
Winter weather melts to reveal potholes throughout the city