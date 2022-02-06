LMDC inmate dies, third inmate death of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Assistant Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Steve Durham confirmed an inmate died who attempted suicide while in custody on Sunday has died.

It happened around 12 a.m. when an LMDC officer was conducting a security round, and found an inmate had attempted suicide by hanging, Durham said.

Officers, medical staff and emergency personnel responded and immediately began life-saving measures. EMS took the inmate to University of Louisville Hospital.

UofL Hospital staff notified LMDC that the inmate died around 1 a.m., Durham said.

The 36-year-old was booked into Metro Corrections on Jan. 26 after he was arrested on a Bullitt County warrant for felony non-support charges with $5,000 bond, Durham said.

As part of standard procedure, the inmate’s death is being investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit. Jail director Dwayne Clark has also ordered the LMDC Professional Standards Unit to review the case.

This is the third LMDC inmate death of this year.

The inmate’s name is withheld pending family notification.

