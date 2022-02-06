LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a double shooting happened in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. when officers responded to the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard and found a man and woman both shot inside a wrecked car, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.

Both the man and female believed to be in her late teens were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Ruoff said the man is in critical condition, and the female is in stable condition.

LMPD detectives are investigating. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information through the online crime tip portal.

