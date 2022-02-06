Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search mission for a man in Jeffersontown has ended after the driver of a single car crash was found dead.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed to WAVE News reporters on Sunday a search mission was conducted on Chenoweth Run Road after a car was found in the tree line off the road.

The driver, believed to be the only occupant of the car, was found dead on Sunday.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident
Council Member Anthony Piagentini tweets about snow plow routes and priority, claiming politics
Metro Council member suggests city’s snow plow route order is political

Latest News

LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Veteran’s Club goes back to Mayfield to assist in Dec. 11 storm recovery efforts
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS schools return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 7
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, third inmate death of the year