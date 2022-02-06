LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search mission for a man in Jeffersontown has ended after the driver of a single car crash was found dead.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed to WAVE News reporters on Sunday a search mission was conducted on Chenoweth Run Road after a car was found in the tree line off the road.

The driver, believed to be the only occupant of the car, was found dead on Sunday.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

