LMPD: Search mission in progress

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers confirmed with WAVE News reporters on Sunday a search mission is underway on Chenoweth Run Road.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash found in the tree line off the roadway, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

