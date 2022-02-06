LMPD: Search mission in progress
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers confirmed with WAVE News reporters on Sunday a search mission is underway on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash found in the tree line off the roadway, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.