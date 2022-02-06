Support Local Businesses
Officer-involved shooting in Fayette County, KSP investigating

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are assisting the Lexington Police Department in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

It happened on Saturday in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike, when officers observed four minors that were involved in a previous shooting on a different date, the release said.

During the investigation, one of the juveniles shot one of the officers. Another officer returned gunfire, but no one was hit, according to the release.

The officer that was shot was wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Three juveniles have been arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

