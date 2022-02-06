Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident
Council Member Anthony Piagentini tweets about snow plow routes and priority, claiming politics
Metro Council member suggests city’s snow plow route order is political

Latest News

LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Veteran’s Club goes back to Mayfield to assist in Dec. 11 storm recovery efforts
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’