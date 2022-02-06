Veteran’s Club goes back to Mayfield to assist in Dec. 11 storm recovery efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The work efforts continue in hopes to help victims of the Dec. 11 tornadoes recover in Western Kentucky.

“They are living in campers and or state parks,” Veteran’s Club Founder Jeremy Harrell said. “We have three different missions we are going to do with a team of 18.”

Harrell said his team will focus on clearing debris from properties, building and assembling new furniture and delivering food and other items to those impacted.

The group will leave Monday to help. This isn’t the first time the group has helped in Western Kentucky’s storm recovery efforts.

“We had 11 truckloads that came from Louisville within 72 hours to go down to make sure they have what they need,” Harrell said. “And we promised to come back.”

Harrell said the first time they went down to help, those impacted needed items like food and water.

Now, they are taking items that meet the next phase in the storm recovery.

“They do have a lot of things like food, but there are some things they are missing, such as tools, generators and construction materials… things like that,” Harrell said.

Harrell said it is important for people to remember that this will be a slow recovery for the tornado victims.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot quieter since the tornadoes in Dec., but they still need assistance,” he said. “For example, even if approved by FEMA, it takes a long time to get what they need.”

