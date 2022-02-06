Winter weather melts to reveal potholes throughout the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the week’s worth of winter weather finally melted off the Louisville roads, another problem has reared its ugly head.

Several potholes became visible Saturday morning, making commutes bumpy and stressful for several drivers across the city.

“I had to get four new shoes last year because one of them busted,” Latisha Cole said. “It’s like swerving, you know like Frogger? You remember that game Frogger? You’re sort of leap-frogging through and hoping that you don’t hit [the pothole] because as soon as you do you’re going to have a flat tire.”

WAVE News watched as dozens of drivers bounced off potholes on Bardstown Road, Frankfort Avenue and other side streets in the area.

Over the past two weeks, more than 20 cars have ended up in the parking lot of Firestone on Broadway, where shop manager Timothy Gaines and his team have had to repair the damage done by the potholes.

“If a vehicle was to come in, what you would normally have is a cut in the sidewall such as this,” Gaines said while pointing to a damaged tire. “But you could have a lot worse, where it’s actually impacted and broke the tire in to the inner tube and lost the air. You [could] see damage to their wheel, damage to their suspension as well.”

Though the potholes have appeared quickly, Metro Public Works is aware of the problem.

Spokesperson Salvador Melendez told WAVE News starting Monday, the department’s road maintenance team will re-drive the snow routes, assess the damage created from the weather and salt treatments and begin filling the holes on the spot.

“So that’s what they’re doing next week, on Monday, and they’re going to run their routes, like they would the snow route,” Melendez said. “They’re going to go out and inspect them and take care of those potholes as soon as they come up on them.”

Until they’re patched, Melendez encourages people to drive carefully, and report any major potholes they see to Metro 311. He said a report will be taken and a work order will be created.

