Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding incident

A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while...
A 3-year-old child is dead and a 4-year-old child is hurt after they were hit by a truck while sledding in Green Township, police say.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is hurt after they were hit by an SUV while sledding Sunday in Green Township, police say.

It happened as they sled down a hill on Northcrest Lane near Bluesky Road just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The children were on the sled as it came west down a hill behind Bluesky Drive and went onto Northcrest Lane, where it was struck by a 2004 Ford Explorer, police wrote in a news release.

Both children were injured and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The 3-year-old sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition, according to police.

They said the driver of the Ford Explorer was not hurt.

Alcohol and/or drugs nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The names of the children and SUV driver are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Township Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
School lunch
USDA announces new rules for school lunches
LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, third inmate death of the year
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Monday morning, February 7, 2022
Restaurant and bar whiskey sales continue to grow. Also, Apple is reportedly preparing low-cost...
Your Money: Apple new products, IRS walk-in help, Restaurant alcohol sales, U.S. airlines rankings
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/7
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/7
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/7
LMPD crews found a male victim who was shot at least four times near South 28th Street and Hale...
Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood; woman wounded