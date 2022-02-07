Baptist Health newborns ‘Go Red’ for American Heart Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feb. is recognized as American Heart Month, and newborns at Baptist Health are doing their part to spread awareness about the important of cardiovascular health.

Throughout Feb., all babies born at Baptist Health locations are given their own red hat, several with white hearts.

These tiny hats are handmade by volunteers who knit and crochet hundreds of them for the annual tradition, the release said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.