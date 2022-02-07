Beshear: ‘There is a light at the end of this surge,’ charts show decrease in COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his weekly briefing on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear began with some good news.

Based on the week-to-week charts, COVID cases are on a significant decline and charts are showing a drastic decrease.

Beshear said he is hopeful, but does think last week’s winter storm that closed several testing and health centers may have affected reported COVID numbers.

“We’re definitely now moving in the right direction,” he said.

Even though cases appear to be trending downward, Beshear said there continue to be a lot of deaths among younger age groups.

On Saturday, there were 4,816 new COVID cases, and 33 deaths including a 41-year-old woman in Christian County, and a 31-year-old man in Perry County.

On Sunday, there were 3,696 new COVID cases, and 31 new deaths including a 32-year-old woman in Fayette County.

On Monday, there were 3,835 new COVID cases and 29 new deaths including a 46-year-old man in Daviess County and a 47-year-old woman in McCracken County

The positivity rate is 23.51 percent, which Beshear said is still high, but is significantly lower from the 33 percent positivity rate the state surpassed over the last two weeks.

“Let me give just a little bit of caution on this,” Beshear said. “Yes we are really excited about the trajectory of cases, but remember this is the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience. So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. So we ask people to continue to be careful the next couple weeks. The next month we may see really serious reductions which would be wonderful; which would get us to a place that we would all be excited about.”

There also appears to be a downward trend in COVID hospitalizations, although the trend is moving slower than for cases and positivity rates.

Beshear reminded that a vast majority of COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated Kentuckians.

“ICUs appear to be leveling out,” he said. “The ICU numbers do not get as high in omicron because it appears to be less deadly or significantly less deadly than delta. But when that many more people get it, we still see very high numbers of death and were still seeing deaths of fairly young unvaccinated Kentuckians amongst others.”

Over the past seven days, hospitalizations have decreased by 11 percent, and more staffed beds are available now than they were around this time last week, Beshear said.

Out of 96 hospitals, 36 are reporting critical staffing shortages.

A total number of 2,862,756, or 64 percent of all Kentuckians are vaccinated with at least one shot. Within that number, 76 percent of Kentuckians are 18 and older.

“Again, I want to make sure I emphasize that while sometimes the things you read or see try to talk about ‘this view’ or ‘that view’ of vaccinations, when three quarters of people that can make their own healthcare decision choose to get vaccinated, it is an overwhelming majority that are making the right decision,” Beshear said. “We want to see that number continue to go up. More than 76 percent of people in Kentucky that can make their own decision have chosen to get vaccinated they are just fine. As are billions of people around the world. This ought to be sufficient proof for everybody else to jump on board and get those shots of hope.”

Pfizer is requesting emergency use authorization of the two dose COVID vaccine for children aged six months to five years. The FDA vaccine panel is scheduled to meet Feb. 15 to discuss submission.

If the FDA committee decides to move forward, the CDC will weigh in for a final recommendation.

Beshear wants to remind the commonwealth that the vaccine for kids under 12 is a much smaller dose at a lesser strength than the vaccine given to adults.

Until then, Beshear wants everyone to mask up and encourage eligible folks to get vaccinated and get their booster.

