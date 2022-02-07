Cats remain #5 in AP Top 25, jumped by Arizona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite wins over Vanderbilt and at Alabama, Kentucky remains #5 in the Associated Press Top 25.
UCLA was #3 last week, but lost twice, and dropped nine spots. Arizona was #7 last week, but beat both #3 UCLA and #19 USC.
Auburn remains #1, Gonzaga #2 and Purdue moved up a spot to #3.
The Cats are at South Carolina (13-9, 4-6 SEC) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Here is the entire Top 25:
Record Pts Prv
1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1506 1
2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1477 2
3. Purdue 20-3 1329 4
4. Arizona 19-2 1300 7
5. Kentucky 19-4 1288 5
6. Houston 20-2 1205 6
7. Duke 19-3 1179 9
8. Kansas 19-3 1173 10
9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14
10. Baylor 19-4 921 8
11. Providence 20-2 899 15
12. UCLA 16-4 881 3
13. Illinois 17-5 818 18
14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11
15. Villanova 17-6 634 12
16. Ohio St. 14-5 628 16
17. Michigan St. 17-5 536 13
18. Marquette 16-7 522 24
19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22
20. Texas 17-6 294 23
21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19
22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19-4 185 -
23. Murray St. 22-2 178 -
24. UConn 15-6 118 17
25. Xavier 16-6 91 21
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.