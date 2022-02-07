Cats remain #5 in AP Top 25, jumped by Arizona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite wins over Vanderbilt and at Alabama, Kentucky remains #5 in the Associated Press Top 25.

UCLA was #3 last week, but lost twice, and dropped nine spots. Arizona was #7 last week, but beat both #3 UCLA and #19 USC.

Auburn remains #1, Gonzaga #2 and Purdue moved up a spot to #3.

The Cats are at South Carolina (13-9, 4-6 SEC) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Here is the entire Top 25:

Record Pts Prv

1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1506 1

2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1477 2

3. Purdue 20-3 1329 4

4. Arizona 19-2 1300 7

5. Kentucky 19-4 1288 5

6. Houston 20-2 1205 6

7. Duke 19-3 1179 9

8. Kansas 19-3 1173 10

9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14

10. Baylor 19-4 921 8

11. Providence 20-2 899 15

12. UCLA 16-4 881 3

13. Illinois 17-5 818 18

14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11

15. Villanova 17-6 634 12

16. Ohio St. 14-5 628 16

17. Michigan St. 17-5 536 13

18. Marquette 16-7 522 24

19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22

20. Texas 17-6 294 23

21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19-4 185 -

23. Murray St. 22-2 178 -

24. UConn 15-6 118 17

25. Xavier 16-6 91 21

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

