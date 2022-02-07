CDC expands wastewater monitoring to help track coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding efforts to track COVID outbreaks through wastewater.

The CDC currently collects wastewater samples from 400 sites daily through its national wastewater surveillance system.

Those sites cover 37 states and two territories. The agency announced on Sunday the addition of 250 more sites in the coming weeks.

Scientists say tracking COVID through wastewater is a key way to assess the health of communities and flag virus outbreaks.

