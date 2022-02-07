Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

CDC expands wastewater monitoring to help track coronavirus

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding efforts to track COVID outbreaks through wastewater.

The CDC currently collects wastewater samples from 400 sites daily through its national wastewater surveillance system.

Those sites cover 37 states and two territories. The agency announced on Sunday the addition of 250 more sites in the coming weeks.

Scientists say tracking COVID through wastewater is a key way to assess the health of communities and flag virus outbreaks.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide
The passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
12-year-old from Harrison County killed in off-road vehicle accident
Council Member Anthony Piagentini tweets about snow plow routes and priority, claiming politics
Metro Council member suggests city’s snow plow route order is political

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Metro Public Works will begin filling potholes left behind by the winter storm on Monday.
Winter weather melts to reveal potholes throughout the city
Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
LMPD investigating a shooting in Beechmont neighborhood.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont