FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors

By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The deadline for storm survivors in Kentucky to register with FEMA is rapidly approaching.

Officials say Kentucky residents affected by the deadly storms have until Friday, February 11 to register.

“Even if you’re not sure you have losses, register,” says FEMA spokesperson Keith St. Clair. “We’re not going to say you’re filing a false claim. We want to get you into the system. If a loss becomes evident down the road, and you’ve registered, we can still help you.”

St. Clair says if you’re not registered by Friday, there’s nothing they can do for you.

Many people have gotten denial letters, but St. Clair says that’s no reason to give up. Most often, he says people are denied just because they don’t have enough paperwork.

If you can come prepared with ID’s, birth certificates and old bills, they’ll find a way to help you get money.

You can apply and find information about assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting a disaster recovery center.

To find a center closest to you, text DRC and your ZIP code to 43362.

