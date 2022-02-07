Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Calmer and milder much of the week

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly overnight
  • 50s possible Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Next rain chance Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear at times, otherwise partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be chilly with overnight lows in the teen and lower 20s. Warming up with sunshine and southerly winds on Tuesday. Highs will push near 50 degrees in the city.

Clouds will increase somewhat Tuesday night ahead of a weak cold front that will pass through on Wednesday. Expect lows in the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a small sprinkle chance as a weak cold front passes through. Highs will be in the 50s.

The next cold front breezes through mid-week with the small precipitation chance. The more noticeable feature will be cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs in the 40s.

A better rain chance appears Friday, possibly ending with a few snow showers or flurries into Saturday with temperatures crashing back into the 30s for highs.

