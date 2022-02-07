FORECAST: A calmer week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly overnight

50s possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Next rain chance Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another quiet, cold night for us as we drop into the 20s again by Tuesday morning. We’ll see just a few clouds during the overnight period.

Tuesday’s high temperature will improve to near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny, but breezy day.

Clouds will increase somewhat Tuesday night ahead of a weak cold front that will pass through on Wednesday. Expect lows in the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a small sprinkle chance as a weak cold front passes through. Highs will be in the 50s.

The next cold front breezes through mid-week with the small precipitation chance. The more noticeable feature will be cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs in the 40s.

A better rain chance appears Friday, possibly ending with a few snow showers or flurries into Saturday with temperatures crashing back into the 30s for highs.

